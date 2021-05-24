Actress Naina Singh, who’s known for her portrayal as Rhea Mehra in the popular hit show ‘Kum Kum Bhagya’ spoke about a very pertinent issue citing her own personal experience in this exclusive interview. That how despite having certain bad days, actors have to keep up with their spirit and are expected to deliver their best performance every single day.

Sharing her take on the same, the Kum Kum Bhagya actress says “I think it happens with every actor. Every day isn’t a good day. Everyone’s suffering, then be it finding more work or fighting with COVID, trying to attain sanity or family issues. As Raj Kapoor has rightly said, “The show must go on”. Don’t bring your personal life into your professional life”.

Relating it with the experiences she has personally gained in the industry, Naina said “I have learned this from my own experiences. If you can do it then you’re a method actor but I think switching emotions is tough but is very much needed in our industry” she concluded.

The actress will be soon seen doing something huge on the work front, known for her work in fiction shows! Naina wished to do something unconventional in the webspace

Naina Singh who is known for her fierce and nuanced personality ever since she first appeared in Splitsvilla captivated several hearts in a very short span of time. The Kumkum Bhagya actress opened up on how just merely dreaming doesn’t work but one has to make their dreams come true by persuading them recklessly.

Naina asserts “I’m not someone who sits and dreams. If I think of something, I follow it and just do it. Dreaming is for people who sleep. I’m someone who loves to be in reality and follow my dreams”

