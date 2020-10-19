Kumkum Bhagya’s Zarina Roshan AKA Indu Daadi Passes Away; Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia Left In Shock

2020 has been the worst year for the entertainment industry so far. From losing Bollywood stars like Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput to losing television stars like Sameer Sharma, Sejal Sharma to Kumkum Bhagya’s Zarina Roshan who played the character of Indu Daadi on the show.

Her sudden demise has come as a shock to the television industry and her co-stars Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia are devastated over the news.

Taking to his Instagram account, Kumkum Bhagya’s Shabir shared a picture with Zarina Roshan and captioned it, “Ye chand sa Roshan Chehera 💔”

Sriti also shared a picture with Zarina and captioned it a broke heart, “💔…”

Along with a heartwarming picture, Jha also shared a lovely video of the late actress where she is dancing on Sridevi’s song ‘Bijli Girane Main Hu Ayi’ on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya.

Talking about the news with a media portal, Anurag Sharma from the show has informed, “The news is true and very shocking. She was a sweet lady, full of life. Even at this age she was so energetic. I think she worked as a stunt woman at the beginning of her career and she was exactly like a fighter in real life. I shot with her last month and we had a good time. She was all fine, but suddenly this news came today in our group. I pray her soul rests in peace.”

As soon as the news went viral, Zarina’s fans started reacting to it and a user commented on Shabir’s Instagram post and wrote, “May her soul rest in peace 💔😭 I loved her.” Another user commented, “May her soul rest in peace. OM SHANTI 🌸🙏🏼🔱”.

The Kumkum Bhagya actor has more than 87K likes on the post.

Fans also commented on Sriti Jha’s Instagram post on Indu Daadi and one user wrote, “Will Miss her 😌😥”. Another user wrote, “Rip Dasi.. Most funny and lovable character”.

Besides Kumkum Bhagya, Zarina Roshan has also worked in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

May her soul rest in peace.

