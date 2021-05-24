When it comes to food, Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi seems to bear a likeness with Matt LeBlanc’s “Friends” character Joey Tribbiani.

Advertisement

Siddhant has posted two pictures on Instagram. The first picture is a still from “Friends” featuring Joey, and the Bollywood actor gives a quirky spin to the popular dialogue “Joey doesn’t share food” from the sitcom.

Siddhant Chaturvedi changed it to: “Siddy doesn’t share food.” Underneath, the actor shared a selfie that had: “(Also, Siddy sees food on Friend’s plate).”

“Still be my friend?” Siddhant Chaturvedi captioned the image, which currently over 40.5K likes on the photo-sharing website.

The “Friends” reunion special will premiere on May 27. It was originally set to film in February 2020 but the unit was only able to start in April.

The special stars the original cast of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer with several guest cameos.

What are your thoughts on Siddhant Chaturvedi’s meme? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: When Rishi Kapoor Scolded Sanjay Dutt For Spoiling Ranbir Kapoor: “Isko Tere Jaisa Mat Bana”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube