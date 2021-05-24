Being a celebrity comes with its own perks and cons. Trolling is one of the cons that come with being the best in the game. When the trailer of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal was released Sara Ali Khan was brutally trolled for her ‘overacting’ in the same. Read to know her reaction on the same.

The film also starred Kartik Aaryan in a pivotal role and failed terribly at the box office.

Talking to Anupama Chopra, Sara Ali Khan revealed in an interview that she doesn’t care when audiences judge and troll her on the basis of her fashion choices but it does hurt when people comment on her work. There was particularly a scene in the trailer where the young actress was actually crying when the audiences thought that she was hamming.

The 25-year-old actress said, “I don’t mind being trolled for being fat. I don’t mind if you troll me for wearing a cap. But I am here to act. That is my job. That is my profession. That is serious. So, when I am trolled for that, suddenly, with all the confidence still intact, it is harder for me to sit there and say ignore the trolls. For the first time, it actually kind of hurts. It hit me.”

Sara Ali Khan continued and added, “We were not allowed to see the monitor. So, I had no idea what it was looking like. I’ve spoken to Imtiaz sir about this and what’s also happened is the fact that I don’t look good in that. When it comes to trolling for overacting, I’ll be honest with you…not only was I acutely aware of what my character had to feel but Imtiaz sir made me feel exactly what Zoe had to feel at in that point of time.”

Sara continued and said, “That was not a ham shot on our part. I was really crying. I felt like how Zoe would have been feeling at that moment in time. I did what came to me organically at that point in time.”

Talking about audiences’ expectations to always look good, the Love Aaj Kal actress said, “It is not a pretty shot. It is the archetype of the heroine ki rote waqt, marte waqt, khate waqt…kuch bhi karo aapko acha lagna chahiye (You should always look good, even when you are crying or eating).”

What are your thoughts on Sara Ali Khan’s point of view on overacting in the Love Aaj Kal trailer? Tell us in the comments below.

