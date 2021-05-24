Karisma Kapoor was one of the most successful and popular actresses of the 90s and ruled the Hindi film industry for more than a decade. In her Bollywood career, she has given some path-breaking performances including films like Dil To Pagal Hai, Raja Hindustani and Fiza to name a few. But do y’all know that she wasn’t the first choice for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dil To Pagal Hai?

Karisma was at her top game when she signed Dil To Pagal Hai and also won a ‘National Award’ for the same.

According to Times Of India, Karisma Kapoor wasn’t the first or second choice for Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit starrer but the sixth. Yes, that’s true. The bubbly Kapoor played the role of Nisha in the film that wasn’t written keeping her in mind.

The first choice for the film was Raveena Tandon and after she declined the role, it was later offered to Juhi Chawla, Kajol, Manisha Koirala and Shilpa Shetty. None of the above-mentioned actresses accepted the offer to play the role and hence it went to Karisma Kapoor’s kitty.

Directed by Yash Chopra, Dil To Pagal Hai performed incredibly well at the box office and also enjoys a massive fan following among the audiences. Karisma Kapoor also won an award for ‘Filmfare Award For Best Supporting Actress’ in 1998.

From the songs of the film to direction to acting performances by Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma, everything about the film was so perfect and won so many awards at different award functions.

Well, we are glad that Karisma Kapoor signed Dil To Pagal Hai, we couldn’t imagine anyone else playing the role of ‘Nisha’ better than her. She totally nailed it and how.

