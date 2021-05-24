Aamir Khan is one of the superstars of Bollywood. He is fondly called Mr Perfectionist in the industry. While tries to distance himself from controversy, he somehow lands himself in trouble in spite of his best efforts. Pooja Bhatt once slammed him for his statement against AIB roast.

AIB roast, which was released in 2015, featuring Karan Johar as roastmaster, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor as the guests. The celebrity roast went viral and attracted widespread controversy. Ranveer and Arjun made headlines for their obscene language during AIB Knockout.

Soon everyone had something to say on the topic, Aamir Khan too had an opinion on the topic. When he was asked to share his views, he said that he was deeply disturbed by what the AIB team did publicly. During a conversation with news agency PTI, Aamir said, “I have not seen the entire roast but I have heard about it and I have seen 2-3 clips of it… I was deeply affected by that. I scolded them (Karan and Arjun) and said ‘I don’t find it funny’. I personally have a problem with it.”

Aamir Khan further said, “My opinion is that it was a violent show. Karan (Johar) and Arjun (Kapoor) are my friends and I scolded them and told them that I was not impressed with it. If you think 25 abuses can impress me, then you’re wrong. I’m not 14 anymore; abusive language doesn’t excite me. If you can make me laugh without hurting anyone, that I’ll appreciate it. I don’t think jokes about the colour of skin or one’s sexuality are funny at all.”

Aamir Khan‘s words did not go down well with his ‘Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin co-star Pooja Bhatt. She slammed him as the actor for his response to the controversial show. Bombay Begum actress during a conversation with Hindustan Times, said, “I feel it’s hypocritical self-styled moralists and the Aamir Khan‘s of the world, who are more frightening and injurious. I am appalled at his sudden self-righteous mode. He has completely forgotten his body of work – the double meaning song, Bhaag DK Bose – in Delhi Belly, and the PK poster where he left nothing to the imagination, putting Sunny Leone to shame!”.

Pooja Bhatt’s half-sister Alia Bhatt and several other participants of the show faced legal action. Talking about it, Pooja said, “These are frivolous and absurd cases filed by bullies to trouble people and waste the time of the courts that have more important cases to deal with.”

