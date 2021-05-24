The year 2019 was one of those which saw Bollywood’s ultimate involvement and presence in and around the central politics. Not just the election rallies, we are also talking about a bunch of successful Bollywood stars meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event. But this you know, that meeting also churned out a fun banter between Imtiaz Ali and the PM? Yes, it really happened. We have the proofs for this.

Are you confused, how did they gel so well? We are here to your rescue; before that, let me tell you that the PM even referenced two iconic Imtiaz films! Well, it happened so, that Imtiaz clicked a backfie with Narendra Modi. Now, what is backfie? Read on to know. And the hilarious caption drew the Prime Minister’s attention. Below is all you need to know and also what both had to say.

So, amid many photos that went viral from the actors’ event with PM Narendra Modi, one was a selfie that had Imtiaz Ali, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, and Dinesh Vijan. Interestingly, clicked by Ali, the picture has Modi in the background as he is facing the opposite side. Thus a backfie! Imtiaz was the first to post it on his Instagram handle with a hilarious caption that read, “Losers’ backfie with the Honorable PM! #ImtiazAli @karanjohar #Dineshvijjan”.

Later Kartik Aaryan shared the same picture with exactly the same caption on his Twitter handle, and that drew Narendra Modi’s attention. Replying to their caption for the pic clicked by Imtiaz Ali, the PM called them ‘Rockstars’ and also had a Jab We Met pun for them. He wrote, “Not losers but Rockstars! No selfie Jab We Met but there will always be another occasion. :)”

Not losers but Rockstars! No selfie Jab We Met but there will always be another occasion. :) https://t.co/1Ud7D5jIvd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2019

Meanwhile, the meeting had also garnered some negative attention, as many called the actors meeting the PM a PR move. The backlash was huge and the debate around it was present for a very long time. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

