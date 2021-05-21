Over the last month, Kartik Aaryan has mostly been in the news for exiting Karan Johar’s Dostana 2. While the search is on for its new male lead (an outsider preferably), reports claim Kartik has already bagged a love story produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Besides that, recent gossip reveals that he has another film in his kitty.

As per a recent report, Aaryan will soon be seen playing an Indian Air Force officer in the Scam 1992 director, Hansal Mehta’s next. Scroll down to get an inside scope of his character and few more details.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the development of this Hansal Mehta and Kartik Aaryan film said, “It’s a commercial film that will have a Hansal touch. The film has been put together by Harman Baweja and has a nationalistic angle to it.”

Talking about Kartik Aaryan’s part in the film, the insider continued, “In fact, the movie is based on a real-life story. Kartik will play the role of an IAF officer. He will be the main pilot in the rescue operation.”

While we have seen actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and R Madhavan play IAF officer earlier, Bollywood’s leading ladies have also played similar roles in the recent past. Janhvi Kapoor played IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena in a biopic that released on Hotstar last year. Another actress all set to play an air force pilot is Kangana Ranaut in the upcoming RSVP film Tejas.

