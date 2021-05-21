The trend of remixing yesteryear songs in Bollywood has been at its peak for a very long time. Many artists have come out in the open and spoken about it, some in favour, some against. The latest is the iconic Bollywood musician Mohit Chauhan, who has criticised the lack of originality in the remixes, and how they do not work for him at all.

Mohit Chauhan, amid the pandemic, has been doing some excellent humanitarian work to help the country fight the deadly virus. To talk about his initiative, he joined Koimoi for an exclusive conversation and also spoke about his music and the current scene that comprises of independent songs and remixes. Read on to know everything about the same and what Chauhan exactly had to say.

In our exclusive conversation, Mohit Chauhan was asked about his take on the remix trend. To this, the Tum Ho singer said, “Remix cannot be a norm. We all have grown up listening to a whole lot of music R.D Burman Sahab, Kishore Kumar Sahab, bohot bade hit gane hai. Ab mein bolu ek purana hit gana hai me usme kuch beat dalke, aur usme kuch rap dal dunga to vo naya ban jaega, it doesn’t work for me you know. Vo ek tarah se I am trying to ride on the popularity and the beauty of that song. Me usme kya add kar raha hoon? Aur kya us addition ae kuch value badta hai gaane ka? To bohot sare gaano me vo nhi ho pata hai.”

Mohit Chauhan added, “Koi ikka dukka gana hota hai jo, jaise ki film me lelete hai gana. Ki films me 70s ka scene hai usme ek purana ganaa chal raha hai background me. Fir bhi mein samaj sakta hoon, kyunki vo script me hai, and you need a old song. But just to remix for the sake of remixing doesn’t make any sense to me. Kyuki I think vo original jo music hai humara, itne saare talented log hai. Original music should see the light of the day, usse exposure milna chahiye.

“Balki mujhe lagta hai kis producers, music directors unko push karna chahiye ki naya sangeet, usme value kitna hai, uske aesthetics kaise hai, to waise log ANR me hone chahiye. Jaise videsh me hote hai, ANR managers responsible hote hai artist ko dekh ke pehchana aur usmese se kuch aisi chiz nikalna ki vo duniya me naam kare. Agar me sari umar kisi ek purane singer ki awaz me gata rahunga ya mein usi tareeke ka gaana banata rahunga to usme koi artistic evolution nhi horaha hai,” Mohit Chauhan concluded.

Catch our conversation with Mohit Chauhan here:

What are your thoughts about the same? Let us know in the comments section below.

