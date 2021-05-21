First, let us thank Anurag Kashyap for churning out some raw crime movies without falling prey to the typical Bollywood formula. No slow motion, nothing! Either you watch it with full attention or f*ck off. Gangs Of Wasseypur falls in such a category and it’s a gem of Indian crime movies. While Manoj Bajpayee stole the thunder in the first part, Nawazuddin Siddiqui gave on-screen Bollywood baddies a complex through the second part. For years, we’re hearing that GOW 3 is happening, but seems like we need to wait a bit longer!

Not mere speculations but writer Zeishan Quadri, who also played Definite in the part 2, had himself confirmed of writing part 3 as a prequel. He said it in 2015, but to date, there are no words from any of the actors or Anurag Kashyap. One thing is for sure that the film will happen but we just need to be patient.

Recently, ahead of The Family Man 2‘s release, we got into a chat with Manoj Bajpayee. As Gangs Of Wasseypur 3 is said to be a prequel, we asked him, if he has been approached to reprise Sardar Khan. His answer might break millions of hearts as he says, “No, I have not been approached. And I don’t have any news about a prequel to Gangs Of Wasseypur. It has gained the status of cult classic and people keep speculating, talking about it. It is flattering but the kind of news people keep churning out, at times it also becomes embarrassing.”

Well, that’s really disheartening but nevertheless, we’re super excited to see Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man 2.

The Family 2 is set to go live from 4th June on Amazon Prime Video.

