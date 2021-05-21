Alia Bhatt has been ruling our hearts ever since her breakthrough performance in Student Of The Year! She’s proved her acting chops with films like Highway, Udta Punjab, Gully Boy amongst others. But all of it has also helped her enjoy a massive bank balance. And she’s splurge money on some really luxurious purchases. Read on for all the details!

From owning an apartment in London to a collection of luxury bags – check out Alia Bhatt owned 3 most prized possessions below:

Swanky Rides!

Many wouldn’t know but Alia Bhatt has a thing for luxurious beasts too! The beauty is a proud owner of a Land Rover Range Vogue that is said to be worth approx 1.74 crores. Apart from that, she owns a BMW Series 7 that is worth about 1.42 crores. She also reportedly owns an Audi Q5 and Q7.

Fun fact: Alia also owns a super expensive vanity van. Designed by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, it is said to be one of the most expensive celebrity vanities in Bollywood.

Luxury Bags!

Women and bags go hand in hand. But when it comes to Alia Bhatt, the obsession invites royalty. Louis Vuitton was her first-ever purchase as a teen, so one can only imagine her taste! Hermes Kelly, Gucci, Balenciaga are some of her classy possessions.

Expensive Apartments!

Alia owns a lavish property at Covent Garden in London, a dream house that is worth a whopping 25-31 crores. Also, it was just last year when she spent a huge sum to shift to the same building as beau Ranbir Kapoor. It is said that the Mumbai apartment costs a whopping 32 crores.

Well, another interesting fact is Alia and Ranbir are looking forward to their new house, which is currently under construction.

