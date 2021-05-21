Shweta Tiwari is embroiled in controversy for the last few days over her personal life. But that isn’t stopping her from enjoying her life to the fullest. The veteran doesn’t need any introduction when it comes to stealing the show with beauty. Amid her busy schedule of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, she is taking some time out to keep her fashion game at pace and treat her fans.

Currently, Shweta is in Cape Town, shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Ever since she landed there, the actress is treating her fans with her amazing fitness. She is mostly seen in casual clothes and flaunting hard-earned abs. But as a fresh change, the Begusarai actress has now shared a sizzling pic in saree.

Just a few hours back, Shweta Tiwari shared a pic in which she is donning a floral saree with minimal accessories. As usual, she is looking drop-dead gorgeous!

Have a look at the pic:

While Shweta Tiwari’s Insta game is bang on, we wish her for her game in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11!

Meanwhile, Shweta is more in the news due to her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli and their son Reyansh. As claimed by Abhinav, the actress isn’t allowing him to meet their son. He also alleged her of not taking proper care of Reyansh. Reacting to the same, Shweta’s first husband, Raja Chaudhary has shown support to Abhinav and requested her to let Abhinav meet their son.

“I would like to say that Shweta should allow Abhinav to meet his son. She needs to understand that as a couple no matter what the problems might be in a relationship, a father will not harm his own son or daughter. Rest, whatever is happening between them I don’t want to get into that at all,” Raja said in a chat with Hindustan Times.

