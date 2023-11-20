Shweta Tiwari is undoubtedly one the most loved and adored actresses of the tinsel town. The diva, who enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media, is often mistaken as her daughter Palak Tiwari’s elder sister- thanks to her effortless style and oh-so-hot looks. The actress, who rose to fame with her show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, became a household name with her character Prerna Sharma. Apart from making headlines for her limitless work, she’s also in the news owing to personal reasons.

The actress is currently parenting her elder daughter and Internet sensation Palak Tiwari with her first husband, Raja Chaudhary, and her son Reyansh Kohli with 2nd husband, Abhinav Kohli. After both marriages failed and she decided to become a single parent to both her kids. Despite these many years of separation, she’s often in the news.

In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when Shweta Tiwari’s first husband, Raja Chaudhary, sacrificed her daughter, Palak Tiwari, for the property. The story goes back to the time when Shweta and Raja were finally granted a divorce after fighting for it for six years. After tying the knot in 1998, Raja and Shweta welcomed Palak two years later. However, seven years after their marriage, she filed a domestic violence case against Raja seeking divorce, which was finally granted in 2012.

Soon after that, the actress had expressed her happiness. She revealed that she was shocked to learn about Raja Chaudhary sacrificing their daughter for property. Reportedly, as a part of the settlement, the Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress had agreed to give away her one-bedroom flat in Malad worth Rs 93 lakh to him, which was jointly owned by the ex-couple. Later, when the lawyer suggested giving the flat to Raja and Palak in joint ownership, he categorically refused and insisted on owning it solely.

Reacting to the same, Shweta Tiwari had told Hindustan Times, “I was shocked when Raja said, ‘I will sacrifice my daughter for property. Give me the flat and I will give you a divorce’.”

Meanwhile, after emerging as a Bigg Boss 4 winner in 2011, she married her then-boyfriend Abhinav Kohli, with whom she tied the knot in July 2013. Later, in 2019, she filed a police complaint against him, accusing him of domestic violence and harassment toward her daughter, Palak Tiwari.

