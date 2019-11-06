Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: Shweta Tiwari’s Comeback TV Show Lands In Plagiarism Trouble, Preeti Sapru Files A Case

Shweta Tiwari made her comeback after almost three years on television with Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Shweta was last seen in Begusarai that aired from 2015-2016. But the reason Shweta is making headlines for her current show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, which also features Varun Badola is not a pleasant one.

Punjabi film producer and actor Preeti Sapru has filed a case against the show producers Tony and Deeya Singh for plagiarizing the content from her upcoming film. According to a Times of India report, Preeti has claimed to have registered the concept with IMPPA in 2017. Preeti’s advocate Abhijeet Desai was quoted by the daily as saying, “My client had registered the script with IMPPA (Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association) and The Screenwriters Association in 2017. Before filing the lawsuit, when we raised this issue with IMPPA, the makers of the show did not come up with any clarification and therefore, we had to go to court for infringement of copyright. We are hoping for some interim relief before the release date of the show.”

Deeya, on the other hand, given a clarification in a statement to TOI saying, “We had narrated the show to the channel in 2017, and we have emails to prove it. We had thought of the idea and shared it as well before Preeti registered it. Also, there is a common misconception that copyright is applicable only after registration, whereas merely creating the work is enough for that. We don’t know Preeti at all. We have a letter from SWA saying that we were going to reply, but before we could respond, Preeti went to court.”

Reacting to Deeya’s statement, Preeti said, “I have spent a lot of money in the making of my film. It is 90 percent complete, and we plan to release it next year. If a similar show is aired before my movie releases, people will think that my film is a rip-off. And that is not true because we had registered the concept in advance. If she has proof to show that she had shared the show’s concept in 2017, we want to see it.”

Time will tell if the show goes off air or not but for now, the channel has not taken any action against the complaint filed against the show.

