TV actress Anjali Tatrari has been roped in to play the female lead in the upcoming show ‘Vanshaj.’ She talked about playing a young girl Yuvika, a girl next door that she could relate to in many ways.

Anjali made her acting debut in 2018 with the action film ‘Simmba‘ in which she played a minor role. Later, she acted in TV shows like ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’, ‘Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na’, among others.

Talking about playing the lead in the new show, she said: “Yuvika is a young girl-next-door who finds herself in the midst of a challenging situation and I’m looking forward to portraying her journey as she navigates through this difficult phase.”

She added that in many ways she is similar to her on-screen character and Anjali hopes that the audience will love her personality in the show.

“Her character resonated with me instantly and I’m excited to bring her to life on screen. I hope the audience enjoys watching Vanshaj and can connect with the character of Yuvika,” she added.

‘Vanshaj’ will revolve around the lives of the members of a business family and their powerful empire. It will show their trials and tribulations and the flaws despite being wealthy and having political influence.

Anjali Tatrari in 2021 opened up on playing a double role in the show ‘Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na’. The actress shared, “The current track has kept me on my toes, especially with Devraj and Krisha’s major conflict playing out. The upcoming track will also see the introduction of Maya, Devraj’s first wife who looks exactly like Krisha.”

Anjali added, “This gives me the opportunity to play a double role for the first time and when the makers had narrated the script to me, this was one of the major deciding factors for me to do this show. The challenge of playing two characters was really exciting for me and I knew I had to take up this part.”

Speaking of ‘Vanshaj’, the show will air in June on Sony SAB.

