Bigg Boss 17 has gained momentum, and how? It’s been a little more than a month since it went on air. Be it Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s continuous fights and nok jhok or Mannara Chopra’s blaming housemates for different reasons, the show has finally taken off. On the other hand, the showrunners are also making sure to keep their audience glued to them as they never fail to introduce shocking twists and turns. After re-shuffling housemates in different makaans, the show is all set to welcome a few more wild card contestants.

In the latest episode, we saw BB asking inmates to name a contestant whose contribution has been minimal on the show. While everyone took different names, it was Naved Sole who was shown the exit doors recently. Yes, that’s true! Time and again, we have seen housemates nominating Naved and citing the ‘language barrier’ as the prime reason.

Well, now to add entertainment ka tadka, Bigg Boss 17 makers are all set to bring a couple of celebrities inside the house. Yes, you heard that right! Reportedly, the makers are all set to eliminate four contestants and get five wild card entries. When you talk about entertainment, how can one not mention Rakhi Sawant? After making the TRP charts touch the sky, the actress is reportedly set to enter the 17th season as well. According to the latest media report in Telly Chakkar, Rakhi, along with her estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani, are likely to enter the house to raise the entertainment quotient.

Well, apart from the controversial couple, the media report also suggests that s*x siren Poonam Pandey and Raghav Sharma have also been approached to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house. Not only these, but names of other celebs like Actor Adhyayan Suman, Tassnim Nerurkar, Flora Saini, Bhavin Bhanushali, and Bangladeshi cricketer Jahanara Alam are floating on the web.

Earlier, Rakhi Sawant was in the news for sending her husband, Adil Khan Durrani, to jail and accusing him of domestic violence. Ever since he came out, he’s been on a spree, making shocking revelations about the actress as he has joined forces with Sherlyn Chopra too.

Coming back, if these media reports turn out to be true, then Bigg Boss 17’s TRP chart is sure to shoot. Don’t you think so?

For more updates on Bigg Boss 17, stay tuned to Koimoi!

