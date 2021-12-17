TV actress Shweta Tiwari is well known for her performance as Prerna Sharma Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor’s soap opera Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is one of the successful actresses in the TV industry but her married life with Abhinav Kohli and Raja Chaudhary was widely reported in the media.

The Bigg Boss 4 winner seemingly suffered a troubled married life. She got married to Raja in 1998 but things got ugly and she decided to move out along with their daughter Palak Tiwari. Their 9 years of marriage came to an end.

Shweta Tiwari then gave love a second chance a few years later and got married to Abhinav Kohli. Together they even had a son. Their relationship seemed pretty happy until she went on record to accuse Abhinav of “misbehaving” with her daughter Palak. She also alleged that he made obscene comments and showed vulgar photos to her daughter.

It was during this time that the actress’ first Husband Raja Chaudhary made a statement about Abhinav’s behaviour and how Shweta Tiwari is to be blamed for it. He claimed that Palak Tiwari was left alone with Abhinav as she kept busy with reality shows.

During a conversation with mid-day in 2019, Raja claimed to have caught Abhinav Kohli red-handed while he was staring at Palak and touching her “inappropriately”. He said, “This was expected. My ex-wife is responsible. My ex-wife was busy with a reality show and our daughter was alone at home. Once, when I entered their house in Malad, I was shocked to see the way he [the accused] was staring at her and touching her inappropriately. This riled me up and we had a heated argument. The matter reached the Malad police where I slapped him at the police station premises.”

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari later took to social media to explain her ordeal. She alleged that her stepfather (Abhinav) had never “physically molested” or “touched her inappropriately”. But she did say, “He did persistently make inappropriate and disturbing remarks the impact of which is only known to my mother and I, and if any woman from any walk of life were to hear them she would be greatly embarrassed and provoked too. Words which would question the standing dignity of any woman, which you wouldn’t expect to hear from any man, especially not your “father”.”

