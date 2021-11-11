Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved sitcoms out there. Not only the show but the characters in it are also equally loved and praised by the masses our there! One of the famous characters from the show is ‘Sonu’ and it is played by the young and adorable, Palak Sindhwani. Recently, the young actress has accomplished a huge success by buying an apartment for herself!

Isn’t it awesome to achieve such huge things at such a young age!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Sonu aka Palak Sindhwani has recently bought a really cool apartment for herself and shared pictures of the house with her in it on her Instagram handle.

As Palak Sindhwani posted the picture, she captioned the post as, ‘Like they say, There is no place like Home! ?well, I’ve shifted to a new apartment recently and was looking for a centre table for my living room, and then @vivantametalarts came to my rescue. As soon as I got in touch with them and shared a few references, in no time, they delivered this beautiful centre table, just the way I wanted it to be. ?? Thank you @vivantametalarts One stop solution for all your furniture needs, they provide good quality products at very reasonable prices, also delivery is real quick!? You can Dm them for further info related to their products, price range, Delivery time etc etc.’

Check out the post below!

Other than Palak Sindhwani, recently, Gurucharan Singh, who played the role of Roshan Singh Sodi in TMKOC had recently shared a picture of himself on social media. The post raised a lot of eyeballs on the Rolls Royce that was seen behind his back.

His post made the fans wonder if the former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor splurged money to own that beast!

Well, what do you think about Palak aka Sonu’s new house? Let us know in the comments below!

