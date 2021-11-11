The wedding season is here and the Bollywood industry is all game for it this year! From Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt, from Ranbir Kapoor to Rajkummar Rao, many of the B-town celebs are flashing up on the headlines for their rumoured wedding. But the one couple that we all eagerly are waiting to drop the wedding bomb is Sidharth Malhotra and his rumoured love lady Kiara Advani!

The Shershaah actor and his co-stars are not only linked to each other but are also heavily shipped by their fans. Now when he was asked about his wedding plans, here’s what he had to say! Check it out.

Sidharth Malhotra recently opened up on his wedding plan with sweetheart Kiara Advani, and gave it a ‘filmmaking’ twist to it, his answer will leave you’ll saying ‘aww’.

As per ETimes reports, when asked about his wedding happening any time soon, Sidharth Malhotra said that he has no wedding plans now as such, and that specific film’s ‘production’ has not happened yet. Quite a smart way to avoid the question!

However, later for his fan’s relief, he added that he will let everyone know if and when his wedding happens.

Sidharth was last seen in his biopic film, Shershaah as Captain Vikram Batra. Talking about his film, he opened up on playing Vikram, and told IANS, “Playing a man in uniform always instils a sense of pride but portraying a legendary war hero like Vikram Batra was a huge responsibility to shoulder and perform. The role called for a lot of physical and even more mental preparation to get into his shoes and bring to life the real-life story of a man whose courage and grit stood unmatched.”

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra has Mission Majnu in line. The actor also will star in Thank God alongside, Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn.

