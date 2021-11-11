Sara Ali Khan is often lauded for her kind gestures by netizens on social media. Yesterday, the Kedarnath actress was spotted at the Maddock office along with actor Vicky Kaushal and their pictures and videos of the same are going viral on the internet. While exiting, a fan gave a samosa pav to Sara and she humbly accepted it leaving the fans surprised. The internet has mixed reactions to the same, let’s take a look at it.

Sara greeted the paps with her signature ‘Namaste’ gesture as always while Vicky was busy on a phone call, later joined the actress and posed together for the paps.

Before Sara Ali Khan’s car drove off from the Maddock Films office, a fan approached the actress and gave her a samosa pav. And guess what, Sara humbly accepted it with her big bright smile and this has left the internet with mixed reactions.

A fan complimented Sara Ali Khan and wrote, “She is very humble.” Another fan wrote, “Her love for food is always visible 😀 this girl is so sweet ❤️❤️❤️” A third fan commented, “Sara is so genuine and humble. ❤️🥺”

While one section of social media lauded Sara for her kind gesture, the other section slammed her for the same. A user wrote criticizing her act, “she knows she’s not eating that 😂😂😂😂”. Another user wrote, “Ye log kuch nai khate body maintain rakhne ke lie fan ko bura na lage is lie le Lia age Jake dustbin me milega 😂 😂” A third user commented, “Ghar jaake fenk diya hoga madam ne”.

Take a look at the video here:

That’s one sweet video.

What are your thoughts on Sara Ali Khan accepting samosa pav from a fan? Tell us in the comments below.

Video-Input: Viral Bhayani

