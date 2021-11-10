Tollywood’s superstar and Thalaiva, Rajinikanth is one of the most respected actors in the south Industry. Let be a tweet or a dance step, each action he takes makes his fans go bonkers behind him. However, the superstar recently expressed his condolences and remembered Puneeth Rajkumar on Twitter and it seems like it irked his fans a little bit.

Check out the reason for the fans going mad over the ‘Annaatthe’ actor ahead!

Superstar Rajinikanth had recently jotted down a note to pay homage to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar on Twitter. In the same tweet, the actor had also shared an audio link uploaded on his daughter Soundarya’s app. The megastar wrote, ” I am not able to accept your demise, Puneet… Rest in peace my child.”

Check out Rajinikanth’s tweet below:

நீ இல்லை என்பதை என்னால் ஏற்றுக் கொள்ள முடியவில்லை புனீத்…

Rest in peace my child https://t.co/ebAa5NhJvj — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) November 10, 2021

This tweet posted by the ‘Darbar’ actor has not settled well with his as well as Puneeth’s fans. The fans doubt the actor wasn’t paying tribute to the late actor but was promoting his daughter’s app. The netizens have slammed the actor and his daughter for using Puneeth’s demise to promote a new app.

Take a look at the tweets below:

Shocked.. Legend like you should not use grievance message for App Promotion😡😡 — Wasim raja (@wasimrajam) November 10, 2021

Now condolence also in Hoote App. Ithu ungalukkey overaa illaya Sir. Or @soundaryaarajni whoever is handling this id. 🙆‍♂️ — Anees H (@Anees_Offl) November 10, 2021

why in hoote app.. appa mudiyala .. condolence messgae hoote leya .. sogam :( .. intha tweet ku promotion vendamae !! — Rajesh (@rnrajesh23) November 10, 2021

How to get it thalaiva ? …its a condolence or app promotion?🙂 — i m -sarju (@SarjethSs) November 10, 2021

Whoever using this id please stop promoting the app in such a worst manner.. Promoting the app through condolences is such a low for this Legend superstar @rajinikanth 😌 — Ctrl C + Ctrl V (@thalapathy_modi) November 10, 2021

@rajinikanth App promotion ah

Sir, avar iranthu more than 10 days ayduchu, ivvalvu naal coma la iruntheengala sir? — SsSelan (@Anbai_Vithappom) November 10, 2021

Promotion tweet 😬👎👎 — ＤＥＸＴＥＲ😈 (@Dexter_Vj2) November 10, 2021

So cunning fellow. Puneeth died ten days before now only u giving condolence words. Am ashame of your behaviour. U given speech reg daughters new project. U will get best lesson from God am sure. — Bhaskar (@baaskarnamitha) November 10, 2021

RIP tweet la kuda yen Hoote App promotion :( — 🌟 VÍÇKY🌟 (@TFB_VK) November 10, 2021

Rajini became 100% viyabaari (businessman ) — Shattia Nathan (@Shattianathan1) November 10, 2021

For the unaware, The Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away due to cardiac arrest on October 29. He was 46.

What do you think about Rajinikanth’s tweet? Was it a true homage or just an app promotion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

