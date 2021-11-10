Rajinikanth Pays Tribute To Puneeth Rajkumar Through Daughter's App & Fans Are Not Happy About It
Rajinikanth Gets Slammed By Fans For His Homage To Puneeth Rajkumar Through Daughter’s App, Check Out!(Photo Credit: Facebook/Twitter)

Tollywood’s superstar and Thalaiva, Rajinikanth is one of the most respected actors in the south Industry. Let be a tweet or a dance step, each action he takes makes his fans go bonkers behind him. However, the superstar recently expressed his condolences and remembered Puneeth Rajkumar on Twitter and it seems like it irked his fans a little bit.

Check out the reason for the fans going mad over the ‘Annaatthe’ actor ahead!

Superstar Rajinikanth had recently jotted down a note to pay homage to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar on Twitter. In the same tweet, the actor had also shared an audio link uploaded on his daughter Soundarya’s app. The megastar wrote, ” I am not able to accept your demise, Puneet… Rest in peace my child.”

Check out Rajinikanth’s tweet below:

This tweet posted by the ‘Darbar’ actor has not settled well with his as well as Puneeth’s fans. The fans doubt the actor wasn’t paying tribute to the late actor but was promoting his daughter’s app. The netizens have slammed the actor and his daughter for using Puneeth’s demise to promote a new app.

Take a look at the tweets below:

For the unaware, The Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away due to cardiac arrest on October 29. He was 46.

What do you think about Rajinikanth’s tweet? Was it a true homage or just an app promotion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

