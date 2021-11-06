We all know that whenever we saw Dharma Productions mentioned in the opening of any film, it would be absolutely fantastic. Dharmatic Entertainment, an extension of the production company is a content studio that has focused on providing fans with distinctive tales throughout fiction and non-fiction codecs. Led by Karan Johar, it is known for its blockbuster hits and for setting new benchmarks across Indian cinema.

Advertisement

From the older, iconic films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the production house has come a long way to churn out fresher content, especially in the past two years.

Advertisement

Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment have seen a boost in the content they make in the digital space. Due to Karan Johar’s digital vertical and the company, a remarkable contribution has been made to enhance the quality of the content in this space. Kiara Advani’s Guilty, the multi-starrer Ajeeb Daastaans and the variety show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives, along with the latest film Meenakshi Sundareshwar, are a few examples of the amped-up stories.

Not only that but, there has been a visible strength seen in Dharma Productions’ digital outings like Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl or this year’s blockbuster on Amazon Prime Video Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The audience has come to like the fresher content made by Karan Johar led company.

It goes without saying that they have created a solid base and have emerged as a brand that rests well not just in cinemas but also in the digital space.

Now, Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment are all set to present a refreshing story of a couple who deal with a long-distance marriage in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani alongside Sanya Malhotra. The film was released worldwide on November 5 on Netflix. Another anticipated project from the production house is Madhuri Dixit’s Finding Anamika, which will make her digital debut.

Must Read: Tip Tip From Sooryavanshi Out! Not Just Water, Katrina Kaif & Akshay Kumar Could Set Your Screen On Fire As Well!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube