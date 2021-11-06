Alia Bhatt is currently making news about her wedding rumours with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. There were reports that the couple might tie the nuptial knot in December but another report has claimed that they will be getting hitched in January 2022. Nothing has been confirmed yet but there’s another good news for Alia fans as the actress has collaborated with an American talent agency, William Morris Endeavour (WME).

Advertisement

The actress has a great lineup of films ahead, starting with Gangubai Kathiawadi, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Brahmastra. The young star has left no stones unturned since her debut film and now she has added yet another feather to her wings as she is now ready to join the likes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone as she signs the international agency.

Advertisement

After impressing her Indian audiences all these years, Alia Bhatt is ready to take a big leap after she signs a major deal with William Morris Endeavour (WME). According to reports by India Today, the actress is in talks with Hollywood studios and she’s soon expected to sign her first international project.

The reports further state that the deal is in the final stage and Alia Bhatt plans to announce her collaboration with William Morris Endeavour (WME) by early 2022. However everything is currently under wraps but the actress is excited about a couple of scripts, one of which has particularly caught her attention.

The Kalank star who is a big fan of Silver Linings Playbook star Jennifer Lawrence wants to work on similar projects like the Hollywood actress. Although there are many projects coming her way the actress is carefully picking the first film.

Alia Bhatt’s American talent agency, William Morris Endeavour (WME) also represents top Hollywood actors like Gal Gadot, Emma Stone, Oprah and Charlize Theron, among many more.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan To Break Silence About Aryan Khan’s Drug Case To Foreign Media Through A Tell-All Interview? Reports Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube