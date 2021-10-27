Just recently, the fans were showered with very exciting news of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif getting hitched on this coming December. But it seems like the news was just a farce! The duo has been rumoured to be in a relationship since 2019.

As per the recent reports, it was said that the rumoured couple are hoping to get married in the coming November or December, and have roped in Sabyasachi Mukherjee to design their wedding outfits.

Now, during a conversation with BollywoodLife, Katrina Kaif revealed that there is no truth to news of her and Vicky Kaushal getting married this year. On being asked why the rumours started, the actress said, “That’s a question I have for the last 15 years.”

Earlier, on Monday night Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted visiting celebrity manager Reshma Shetty. The duo arrived and left in separate cars.

Other than the marriage rumours, earlier rumours had suggested that Katrina and Vicky had a secret roka ceremony on August 18. Nonetheless, the Uri actor shut down the rumours during a interview with the publication. He said, “The news was circulated by your friends. I’ll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come).”

Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal also had opened up about the engagement rumours. While conversing with SpotboyE, Sunny said, “I remember that Vicky had gone to the gym in the morning when the rumours started coming. So, when he returned home, mom and dad funnily asked him, ‘Arre yaar, teri engagement ho gayi, mithai to khila de (We heard you got engaged, please treat us to sweets)’. And then Vicky told them, ‘Jitni asli engagement hui hai, utni asli mithai bhi kha lo (Since the engagement is imaginary, the sweets will be too)’.”

Would you love to see Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Getting Married? Let us know in the comments below!

