Undoubtedly, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s friendship are goals! Now that Shah Rukh is battling through difficult times due to his son Aryan Khan’s arrest in the drug case, Salman was the first one to extend his support towards SRK and Gauri Khan by paying them a visit at their residence Mannat. He still is backing up King Khan.

Advertisement

Looks like the dilemma has not only got the two friends closer but also have brought their families closer!

Advertisement

As per the recent reports by Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan’s parents Salim Khan and Helen have both been praying for Aryan Khan’s bail. The ‘Dabangg’ star has not only been frequently visiting SRK but also has been keeping constant tabs on Shah Rukh Khan by calling him almost every day.

“Salman’ parents have both been praying for Aryan to come home. Salman has been keeping constant tabs on Shah Rukh, calling him almost every day. If anything, this crisis has brought Salman and Shah Rukh closer than ever before,” says the source about Salman Khan.

Sources have also added that Aryan’s case is now very important for Salman and that right now he is only working on those work commitments which cannot be delayed more.

It is also said that Bollywood’s bhai has also been giving Shah Rukh legal advice on how to best address the bail issue.

A few days ago, reports were so coming up that Salman was about to shoot a very crucial sequence for Tiger 3, which involved Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan character. Apparently, the actor had the choice to shoot his part and add Shah Rukh’s part later. But he asked the makers to halt the plan and resume shoot only once Srk is back on the set.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be seen with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in his upcoming movie Antim: The Final Truth.

For more such updates, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals How Husband Saif Ali Khan Is ‘Lenient’ With Taimur’s Bedtime, “Let’s watch Avengers…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube