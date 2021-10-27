Shah Rukh Khan and his family’s life has turned upside down since his son Aryan Khan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during a drug bust conducted in luxury cruise, Cordelia. The star kid’s custody came as a shocker for many, more than that development that followed was more shocking. Meanwhile, many celebs have raised their voice for the Khan family, and recently Adhyayan Suman too extended his support for the superstar.

The 23-year-old was arrested for the alleged possession of illegal substances. Last week the court rejected his bail plea for the third time, citing that there is a possibility that SRK’s son could “tamper with evidence” or “commit a similar offence while on bail”.

Adhyayan Suman recently tweeted his opinion in support of Shah Rukh Khan, talking about the same, the actor told Bollywood Life, “I primarily spoke about Shah Rukh Khan only from the perspective of being a father. He must be heartbroken. I don’t want to judge Aryan Khan right now. I don’t know whether he was a druggie is a druggie what was found from him I am not in the right space to comment on it. But it was very heartbreaking to see a man of Shah Rukh Khan’s calibre going to Arthur Road Jail to meet his son. When people are down, it’s very easy to put them further down. I saw some people were trying to do that to Shah Rukh. Even if Aryan had taken drugs, I don’t see why SRK has to face the brunt of this.”

Adhyayan Suman added, “What I tweeted was just a little support from an actor to Shah Rukh sir. It was telling him to stay strong and everything will be alright. It had nothing to do with me judging the case. Let the law take its own course I just felt bad for Shah Rukh. Millions of people were sad to see him walk into jail. It was not just me. I just hope everything falls into place for him.”

Talking about his own experience, the actor claims that his parents, Alka and Shekhar Suman cried on national TV as many prominent people abused him, he says, “I was going through it and nobody came out for me when I spoke my heart out people called me a loser and a failure. On national television, my parents cried watching one discussion in which some people abused me left right and centre. They were very known people and editors of magazines. I felt it was very wrong and toxic. It was one moment that changed my life. I felt I would come back stronger no matter how many times people pulled me down that’s what gave me the power and the strength.”

For the unversed, Aryan Khan was taken into custody by NCB on October 2, Shah Rukh Khan’s son was arrested along with seven others, including Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika and Vikrant Chhokar. During the investigation, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) claimed to have seized 5gm of mephedrone, 21gm charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 13gm of cocaine along with cash around Rs 1.3 lakh.

