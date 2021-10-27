Ever since being detained by the Narcotic Control Bureau on October 2 during a raid on a Goa-bound Cordelia cruise, Aryan Khan has been in the news. As Shah Rukh Khan’s son once again appears in court for a bail hearing, an old post of SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani is going viral. Pooja, who has been with Khan for almost a decade now, is often snapped at court, attending the hearing and coordinating with lawyers.

Coming back to the now-viral post, Pooja has shared it on her Instagram handle in 2019 while wishing the now-23-year-old starkid on his birthday. Read on to know what she had to say about him in the post.

Sharing a black and white selfie with Aryan Khan wishing him on his birthday in 2019, Pooja Dadlani had captioned her post, “He’s got his father’s intelligence, mother’s charm and his own sense of humour. A sensitive boy with his heart in the right place. Here’s wishing the eldest cub – Aryan – a very Happy Birthday! @___aryan___”

The post shared nearly two years ago, received tons of likes and loads of love when Pooja Dadlani posted it. At the moment, while Aryan Khan continues to remain in jail, fans have once again taken to the comments section and are pouring in love and support for the starkid and his family.

Coming back to the ongoing probe regarding Aryan’s involvement in the usage, procurement and distribution of dr*gs, Pooja was snapped visiting the NCB office in Ballard estate to submit documents related to Aryan’s medical history and education. Pooja has been Shah Rukh Khan’s manager since 2012. Her name cropped up recently when Prabhakar Sail (KP Gosavi’s bodyguard) made some shocking allegations. In his affidavit, Prabhakar cited a meeting between Pooja, KP Gosavi and one Sam D’Souza in the wee hours of October 3 in Lower Parel. The affidavit mentioned payment of Rs 8 crore that had to be made to NCB’s Zonal director Sameer Wankhede to clear Aryan’s name in the case.

