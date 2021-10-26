Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is yet awaiting his bail. The star kid’s case has been taking many twists and turns since this week. The newest of them all is when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) revealed that SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani appears to have influenced the Witnesses.

Advertisement

The iconic star’s son was arrested by the NCB on October 2 during a raid on a cruise named Cordelia.

Advertisement

The Narcotics Control Bureau has now filed and strongly rejected the bail plea of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, before the Bombay High Court. Well, the reason this time is the celeb’s manager Pooja Dadlani!

As per the NCB, Shah Rukh Khan’s that manager Pooja Dadlani seems to have influenced the ‘Panch-Witness’ during the ongoing investigation. As soon as the NCB got a hint of this, they immediately moved the Special NDPS Court on Monday (October 25).

The NCB mentioned that the statement filed by witness Prabhakar Sail and claimed that there were attempts to intrude with the ongoing investigation.

The agency has also stated that Aryan’s bail application was likely to be denied on the only ground that there were obvious instances of tampering and influencing witnesses amidst an ongoing investigation.

The NCB said, “Significantly, such purported affidavit names one Pooja Dadlani, Manager connected to this applicant. It so appears that the said lady appears to have influenced such panch witness when the investigation is ongoing. Such interference at the stage of investigation is a malafide attempt to ensure that the same is derailed and the quest of truth is obstructed.”

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court is currently hearing the bail petitions of Aryan and two other accused, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

The former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi, along with senior advocates Amit Desai and Satish Maneshinde, will now be appearing for Aryan Khan.

Must Read: Shilpa Shetty’s Bold Undercut Hairstyle Has A Deep Connect With Her Love For Raj Kundra

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube