A while ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were spotted at the private airport in Kalina, Mumbai with their family. While her sons Taimur and Jehangir are always the centre of attention, this time it was Bebo’s look that has caught the attention of her fans. The beauty was seen donning a casual Gucci look and all we could think of is Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Lover’ looking at her. Scroll below to read the details.

This is yet to be known where the family was flying but we are guessing they’re going off on Diwali vacations somewhere.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a yellow graphic tee by Gucci which paid homage to Amy Winehouse and read the lyrics of one of her songs, “And the Men Notice You With Your Gucci Bag Crew”. We can’t help but sing Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Tera ni main…lover” looking at Kareena here!

Kareena Kapoor Khan paired her Gucci tee with ripped jeans and finished her look with a sleep bun and sunglasses. The t-shirt reportedly cost you Rs 48,851 approximately (USD 650).

Bebo’s Gucci bag costs a whopping amount of Rs 4,00,709 and that makes Kareena’s casual look cost more than 4.4 lakhs. Whoa!

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s entire look here:

Bebo is definitely a casual chiller!

Meanwhile, the Tashan actress is quite active on social media and keeps treating her fans with lovely pictures and videos of herself and her family on her Instagram account. Yesterday, the beauty shared a selfie with her mother Babita with a caption that read, “While the mother eats kheer …the daughter poses❤️❤️#the mothership#Meri Maa❤️”.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan which is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump.

What are your thoughts on Bebo’s casual look? Tell us in the comments below.

