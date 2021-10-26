Filmmaker actress Pooja Bhatt is known for her boldness throughout the Bollywood industry. This time she gave a befitting criticism to the famous brand Dabur India Limited over their action. Check out what she has to say to the brand ahead!

Advertisement

On Wednesday the ‘Sadak’ fame took a dig at the brand after it removed an advertisement showing a lesbian couple celebrating the famous festival Karwa Chauth.

Advertisement

Taking it to her Twitter handle, Pooja Bhatt jotted down, “Bas yahi karte raho (keep doing this).. slam, bam, ban! So much for being the ‘Mother’ of democracy! Pity a giant like #Dabur refused to stand behind their AD. While I don’t endorse a fairness cream in principal I reserved my comment as they attempted to celebrate Inclusivity & #PRIDE So why hide now?”

Check out the tweet below:

बस यही करते रहो.. slam,bam,ban! So much for being the ‘Mother’ of democracy! Pity a giant like #Dabur refused to stand behind their AD. While I don’t endorse a fairness cream in principal I reserved my comment as they attempted to celebrate Inclusivity & #PRIDE So why hide now? https://t.co/avzq1XafgW — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 26, 2021

Other than Pooja Bhatt’s objection, earlier Dabur had also apologised after Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra criticised its advertisement.

Talking about the advertisement, the cream bleach product of the famous brand, displayed a same-sex couple celebrating Karwa Chauth. Well, as per the ritual of the festival, wedded women fast from sunrise to moonrise for the safety and longevity of their husbands.

The brand had shared the advertisement on various social media platforms on Saturday, just a day before the Karwa Chauth festival was celebrated.

Posting a statement on their Twitter handle, Dabur said, “Fem’s Karwachauth campaign has been withdrawn from all social media handles and we unconditionally apologise for unintentionally hurting people’s sentiments.”

Fem's Karwachauth campaign has been withdrawn from all social media handles and we unconditionally apologise for unintentionally hurting people’s sentiments. pic.twitter.com/hDEfbvkm45 — Dabur India Ltd (@DaburIndia) October 25, 2021

While speaking to Hindustan Times, the Madhya Pradesh Home Minister, Narottam Mishra had said, “I had asked to send a warning to withdraw the advertisement before registering an FIR for hurting religious sentiments. It’s good that they withdrew the advertisement and also tender apology for that.”

“I consider this a serious matter. More so because such advertisements and clippings are made on the rituals of Hindu festivals only. They (the advertisement) showed lesbians celebrating Karwa Chauth and seeing each other through a sieve. In future, they will show two men taking ‘feras’ (marrying each other according to Hindu rituals). This is objectionable.” The home minister added.

What do you think about Pooja Bhatt’s objection over Dabur’s action? Let us know in the comments below!

Must Read: “Sardar Udham Projects Our Hatred Towards The British,” A Jury Member Cites Reason Behind Rejecting Vicky Kaushal’s Film From Oscars; Netizens React

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube