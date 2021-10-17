Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter Pooja Bhatt is well known for playing strong women roles in several films like, Sadak, Junoon, Jaanam, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee and many more. It is worth pointing out that her choice of movies relied heavily on her personal outlook towards feminism and gender equality.

She has made four more directorial ventures which were Holiday (2006), Dhokha (2007), Kajraare (2010) and Jism 2 (2012). But today we will reveal an interesting gossip from the second directorial Dhoka. Scroll down to know more.

As per The Times Of India report, Pooja Bhatt allegedly slapped Muzamil Ibrahim as he failed to perform as per her expectations. A source revealed to the publication, “Pooja kept explaining a scene to Muzamil, who plays a cop in the film. She wanted him to perform a scene in a particular manner but the actor was not getting it right. So Pooja screamed at him and the two got into an argument which resulted in Pooja slapping him.”

While the purported incident was not confirmed, Mahesh Bhatt spoke to the publication about the incident. Bhatt, who is also the writer of the film, said, “It was just an argument but now it has been resolved.”

Pooja Bhatt made a full-fledged comeback with Alankrita Shrivastava-directed web series Bombay Begums which was released on Netflix earlier this year. It also found itself embroiled in a controversy after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights slapped it with notice.

During a conversation with India Today, she said, “There is no greater thing than intention. As far as Bombay Begums is concerned, (a) it’s a work of fiction, (b) what’s glorious about it is that it tells you about five individual women in different stages of their lives starting from somebody who is 13 to somebody who is going to be 49 and hitting menopause. I think when I look at Bombay Begums, I don’t look at it ever as my win; I look at it as a tribe, that is one, the tribe of actors, filmmakers, and creators who actually put their faith and belief into something, and that’s what kind of is resonating.”

