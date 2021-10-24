Aryan Khan’s custody shocked everyone when he was caught with seven others in a raid conducted by NCB on luxury cruise liner Cordelia on October 2. Apart from the star kid, his close friend Arbaaz Merchant has been on the news. His father Aslam Merchant, a lawyer by profession says Arbaaz has been getting anxiety attacks and outside his whole family is not in stable condition, they even had a near nervous breakdown.

Reportedly, both the best friends have been assigned different barracks in Arthur Road Jail and the lawyer is tense about his son, as he’s with 6-7 other inmates, whose backgrounds are not known.

Talking to ETimes, Arbaaz Merchant’s father Aslam Merchant said, “I have been meeting my son at all the hearings, but my wife had not seen him for almost 20 days. It was a very emotional moment for us and she cried inconsolably. But, look at the irony, I had to stop her and tell her to not waste the precious little time we got with Arbaaz in crying. We were there to talk. The moment he saw us Arbaaz said, ‘Look where I have landed?’ He told me he was in the general barrack and kept with six-seven inmates. I really don’t know what kind of background those inmates come from. Arbaaz told me he is getting anxiety attacks and cannot sleep at all.”

Aslam Merchant reveals that whenever he meets his son, Arbaaz Merchant in Arthur Road Jail, the first thing he asks about the development in case, he said, “My son is all alone, perhaps that’s why he is getting these anxiety attacks. They have separated the two friends — Aryan Khan has been kept in a separate cell, while Arbaaz is in another one. He is getting food like any other prisoner. Whenever he’s met me briefly before the court hearings, the first thing he’s wanted to know is about the development in the case.”

“I’ve told him that we have applied for bail and the hearing is on the same day as Aryan’s case. Arbaaz then told me something that surprised me. He and Aryan are good friends and they share a lot of their thoughts and apprehensions, too. And Aryan shared with Arbaaz that he was surprised that this episode has gone on for as long as it has. Both the boys were expecting that this would be resolved sooner. They’re both taken aback at how much time it’s taking for their bail,” he adds

Speaking further, Aslam Merchant shares, “Personally, I feel, at least Aryan Khan has hope that his father is Shah Rukh Khan, a hugely popular and influential figure. But neither Arbaaz (Merchant) nor his father has that kind of influence. We’re just common people with no connections. I think Arbaaz was unlucky; he was in the wrong place at the wrong time. It was just destiny I guess. But I am happy, how he has stuck by his best friend Aryan. He’s been a loyal friend; I call him a yaaron ka yaar.”

Although Aslam hasn’t met Shah Rukh Khan yet, but he’s quite impressed by the Khan family’s conduct, including SRK’s gesture to step out and meet his son Aryan Khan in Arthur Road jail. “He is after all a parent and it was much needed. It was a positive step in the right direction. Shah Rukh’s gesture has touched people’s hearts.”

