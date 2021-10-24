Since October 2, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been making the headlines after being caught during a cruise raid by the NCB. While the starkid still awaits bail, netizens have been divided in support and accusing him during this crisis. The latest to speak about it is Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

Advertisement

The politician recently took a jibe at the ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and SRK joined the party. Read on to know all he had to say.

Advertisement

As reported by News18 Hindi, Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal took a jibe at the BJP on Saturday in regards to the seizure of narcotics on the cruise ship earlier this month. The NCP leader went on to say that if SRK joins BJP, then ‘narcotics will become sugar’. His words, as quoted by news agency PTI were, “Drugs will become sugar powder if Shah Rukh Khan joins the BJP.”

Chhagan Bhujbal further alleged that a huge consignment of drugs was seized in Gujarat’s Mundra port, but instead of investigating that, the Narcotics Control Bureau is after Shah Rukh Khan and his son. Bhujbal, at a recent Samata Parishad-NCP event also said that the Maharashtra government passed an ordinance on the OBC quota, but a BJP functionary challenged it in court. He further asked whether the BJP was against giving reservations to the Other Backward Classes.

In other news, BJP chief Chandrakant Patil recently reacted to the allegations against NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. He said that he should take “necessary action” so that politicians, including NCP leader Nawab Malik, realize the “consequences”. Malik, who is the state minority affairs minister, has been targeting Wankhede and his work in the recently led NCB drug bust.

Talking about the drug case leading to his arrest, on October 2 the NCB raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai course. During the raid, they arrest Aryan Khan along with 7 others. Since then, Shah Rukh Khan’s has been in custody and is still awaiting bail. As per reports, during the raid, the NCB claimed to have seized 13gm of cocaine, 21gm of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5gm of mephedrone and more than Rs 1.3 lakh cash.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Sardar Udham, Sherni Make It To The List Of 14 Films In Race To Represent India At The Oscars

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube