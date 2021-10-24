Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been on the news lately after his arrest due to the possession of illegal substances. The star kid’s bail plea was rejected for the third time on Wednesday, due to which the 23-year-old has been feeling anxious in the Arthur Road Jail. However, to ease his nervous behaviour, Aryan has been reading religious books mainly on Lord Ram and Mother Sita.

Advertisement

After his bail plea was rejected thrice, the court has now moved the next hearing to October 26, after his counsel approached the Bombay High Court to seek bail in the drugs case.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Aryan Khan has been feeling anxious since his bail plea was moved to another date and according to the jail authorities, Shah Rukh Khan’s son has been suggested to read the library books.

Aryan Khan has now been given books from the jail library, and on the administration’s recommendation, the star kid has been reading books written on Lord Ram and Mother Sita, before this Shah Rukh Khan’s son had read, The Lion’s Gate.

According to the jail administration, an inmate is allowed to request books from his family and relatives, not just any book, they can only get religious books. Apart from this, if a prisoner leaves a book while leaving the jail, then it is also included in the library.

Recently, Aaj Tak reached out to Aryan Khan’s Arthur Road jail inmate named Shravan Nadar, he made some heartbreaking revelation and claimed that he has seen Shah Rukh Khan’s son cry and star kid is not receiving any kind of special treatment. Just like any other jail inmate, Aryan has been eating normal food and biscuits; he can buy food from the jail canteen with the money he received from his parents.

Aryan was taken into NCB custody after they conducted a raid on a luxury cruise liner, Cordelia on October 2, along with SRK’s son seven others, including, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika and Vikrant Chhokar were arrested by the narcotics officials. All the accused were charged with offences under Section 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Must Read: When Sameer Wankhede’s Wife Kranti Redkar Wankhede Emerged As A Winner In A ‘Falsely Accused’ Match-Fixing Case

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube