Riteish Deshmukh is an amazing actor and producer who made his successful stint in Marathi cinema. But did you know he is also an interior designer by qualification? He received a unique proposition from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and he couldn’t deny it. Scroll down to know more.

Riteish and SRK have worked together as well. The superstar had made a cameo appearance in Riteish’s film Heyy Baby while the latter made a cameo appearance in the former’s Om Shanti Om.

Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan inaugurated Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh’s plant-based meat venture named Imagine Meats last month. Now Riteish during a conversation with Mashable India said that he got an opportunity to design Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment office.

Talking about it, “I am a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan and what bigger opportunity! I mean, sharing screen space with him was big enough but to do something for him was even more for me. I told him, ‘I’ll get better architects, I’ll work with them, and we’ll get the office that you want”.

Riteish Deshmukh revealed that when he gifted the latest iPhone to Shah Rukh Khan, he was touched and impressed by Riteish’s gesture. He said, “I must have been one of the first people in Mumbai who had those two phones at that time. Because someone was coming from America, he just got it. The day it was launched, uss din mere haath mein the (it was in my hand the same day).”

He further said that SRK called him that night and praised for the phone. He later said that he is ready to marry Riteish.

The ‘Pathan‘ star got his hands on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, back in 2019 when it was newly launched. Soon he clicked a selfie with the newly launched device and shared it on his Instagram handle. In the caption, he was all praised for its three-lens camera setup.

Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Right now shot on iPhone X…can’t wait to shoot on iPhone 11 Pro Max…spoilt for choice…wow 3 camera set up. What next!? Thanx @apple for this powerful device! #shotoniPhoneProMax.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and his family is having a difficult time following the arrest of his son Aryan Khan in an alleged drugs case.

