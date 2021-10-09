KBC 13: Riteish Deshmukh Proposes Genelia Deshmukh By Going Down On Knees Reciting Amitabh Bachchan's Iconic Dialogues

Advertisement

Actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh will be special guests in the ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ episode of the Amitabh Bachchan-helmed reality quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 13’ on Friday, October 8, night. The actors will be seen sharing their industry experience and lesser-known facts about them in the conversation with the Big B.

Genelia talks about her first advertisement, where she got the opportunity to share screen space with the living legend — Amitabh Bachchan. They take a trip down memory lane and speak about the time when they shot together and Big B requested a close-up of Genelia and not of himself.

Riteish Deshmukh credits Amitabh Bachchan for his marriage with Genelia Deshmukh, saying: “Had you not put the close-up that day, we might have not gotten married. Because of the close-up, she and I did our first film together. It’s all because of that one close-up you put up.” He was referring to their 2003 film, ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’.

Amitabh Bachchan describes Riteish Deshmukh as being a “perfectionist” after revealing that he trained to become an architect.

The highlight of the show is when Riteish proposes to Genelia in true filmi style. He goes down on his knees to attract Genelia, repeating dialogues from Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic films.

Riteish gives a clever twist to Bachchan’s famous line from ‘Kaalia’ (1981): “Hum jahan pe khade hote hain, line wahin se shuru ho jati hai (Where I stand, the queue starts from there).” To Genelia, Riteish says: “Mere liye jahan tum khadi ho jati ho, line wahin se shuru ho jati hai (For me, the queue starts from where you are).”

(The ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ episode of ‘KBC13’ will air on Sony Entertainment Television.)

