Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda To Pick Up The Baton From Mohsin Khan & Shivangi Joshi Post Their Exit? Check Out
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda To Pick Up The Baton From Mohsin Khan & Shivangi Joshi Post Their Exit? Read On (Photo Credit: Instagram & IMDb)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enjoys a massive fan following and has literally changed the career trajectory for a lot of television celebrities including Hina Khan and Karan Mehra. Now, as Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are leaving the show, reportedly Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod will pick up the baton and play the leads on the show. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The show has been one of the longest-running daily soaps in India and people have been the fan of the show ever since it’s release in 2009.

According to the reports, Harshad Chopda has been approached for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and is almost locked for it opposite Pranali Rathod. Now, that’s good news for all Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi fans, these two cuties will be picking up the baton and finishing the race, it seems.

Harshad Chopda fans have been trending him on Twitter ever since the news has gone viral. In fact, in an interview with India Forums, Pranali Rathod said, “Yes I have been approached for the show but nothing is confirmed yet.”

A netizen reacted to the news on Twitter and wrote, “Coz of YRKKH, In 2018, I used to fight daily with my mom to watch Bp as their slots were same. I used to curse/hate YRKKH to the core, still hating & now I’m on the way to watch YRKKH just coz of HC. Waqt Badal diya, jazbaat badal diye, kis modh pe le aaya ishq” Another netizen wrote, “harshad chopda signing rs project is bit shocking but we get to see him daily, is what excites me the most. i love him for whatever show he do in ITV and support him always!”

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions here:

What are your thoughts on Harshad Chopda stepping in Mohsin Khan’s shoes in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Tell us in the space below.

