Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham’s trailer is creating a lot of buzz lately, and it has already piqued interest of the netizens, as many are associating the biopic like a Hollywood film. Recently, the actor along with film director Shoojit Sircar arrived on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming release, however, everyone on the sets were a little confused when Kiku Sharda claimed Shah Rukh Khan is upset with the Raazi actor.

Meanwhile, the film is based on the real life freedom fighter Udham Singh, well-known for the assassination of Michael O’ Dwyer to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.

While coversing with Vicky Kaushal, Kiku Sharda says, “You know Shah Rukh Khan ji, who apse kaafi khafa hain (You know Shah Rukh Khan, he’s upset with you),” Vicky Kaushal acts confused and asks “Why”, Kiku responds, “Woh sabse keh rahe they ki ye Vicky Kushal ladke ne meri ‘Josh’ film kyun nahi dekhi (He was asking everyone that why Vicky Kaushal hasn’t seen his film Josh).”

To which host Kapil Sharma asks Kiku Sharda, “Apko kaise pata inhone nahi dekhi? (How do you know he hasn’t seen the film),” the comedian then shares, “Ye hardam toh puchta rehta hai, ‘How’s the josh…How’s the josh… How’s the josh?’(The why does he evertime keeps on asking how’s the josh)”

Vicky Kaushal and the audience member couldn’t help but laugh at the rather silly joke.

Currently Shah Rukh Khan is going through a tough time after his son Aryan Khan was taken into NCB custody for the consumption of drugs. The 23-year-old’s custody ended yesterday and now, he has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. Meanwhile fans have been really supportive towards SRK and his son as many are hoping for Aryan’s bail.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the digital release of Sardar Udham, the film will be streaming from October 16 on Amazon Prime.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in another biopic based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, a comedy Mr. Lele, and an untitled social drama opposite Sara Ali Khan, based on PM Narendra Modi’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojanas.

