Bigg Boss is known for giving us some amazing jodis like Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira, late Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, and many more. While these relationships took time to form, seems like Bigg Boss 15 already has a romance brewing. Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer started bonding with each other from Day 2 and have now started expressing their feelings for each other.

Don’t know what we are talking about? Well, over the last couple of days Ieshaan and Miesha were seen getting cosy while lying in bed and snuggling with each other. Netizens have now taken to social media and are sharing their views on what they think.

Taking to Instagram, several Bigg Boss 15 viewers shared screenshots of Ieshaan Sehgaal & Miesha Iyer’s growing closeness and their views on the same. One user wrote, along with a picture of Ieshaan and Miesha cosying under a blanket wrote, “Ieshaan and Miesha, Paras or Mahira ko dekh kar aaye hai, aate he bong bna lia, ghar ni jaana to jldi se bond bnao simple” Another wrote, “Bahut jaldi itne karib aagye ye log”

A third Bigg Boss 15 viewer, commenting on Ieshaan Sehgaal & Miesha Iyer’s growing closeness, wrote, “Real or fake what do you think.” While another posted, “Ye Kya Ho Raha Hai Bhai??” Another view on their relationship went as “Fastest love in the Biggboss history. Bilkul time ni lene ka, aate hi lovey-dovey shuru.”

Talking about the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, while sitting with each other and cosying under a blanket, Miesha Iyer asked Ieshaan Sehgaal what kind of girl he likes. To this, he replied saying, “She should be pretty and cute, but I only want one thing that she should love me unconditionally.” When he asked the lady the same question, she replied, “I like very off-beat kind of boys, like who can tolerate my tantrums.” Responding to her, Ieshaan said, “I’ve been doing it since the last five days.” He further added, “I don’t know why but when you cried that day, I literally fell for you.”

What are your thoughts on Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal’s growing fondness in the Bigg Boss 15 house? Let us know in the comments.

