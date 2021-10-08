Advertisement

Bigg Boss 15 started a week ago, October 2 and we have already seen a good number of fights, arguments, drama and love stories booming. While it’s Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer who are making the headlines for their growing closeness, yesterday Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz were speculated to be the new BB couple after viewers were privy to their closeness during the ‘Fashion Show’ task.

So is Tejasswi open to forming a romantic connection in the house? Well, we asked her this question before she could enter the show and let us tell you her answer isn’t what you think it is. Read on to know snippets of what she said and watch her interview.

When asked prior to entering the Bigg Boss 15 house if she’s open to making a romantic connection like others in the previous season, Tejasswi Prakash said, “No mingling.” Adding further, she said, “Mereko koi interest nahi hai love-vuv mein. I’m cool thnak you.”

During the same chat Tejasswi Prakash also shed light on why she said yes to participating in Bigg Boss 15. The actress stated, “It’s very tough aur muje tought cheeze karni bahot pasand hai. It’s way out of my comfort zone.” She added, “Muje apna space aacha lagta hai, mujhe apna independence aacha lagta hai. Yaha na space hai, na apna indence hai and this is something new I’m trying to get to know myself better. I think you come out a different person out of Bigg Boss, so it’s an interesting journey.”

She also spoke about violence in the Bigg Boss 15 house and how she plans on dealing with it. When asked about the one thing she will never do there, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant said, “Raise my hand on somebody, because phek di jaungi ghar se bahar. Bal ka prayog (Use of strength).”

Check out Tejasswi Prakash’s interview here:

