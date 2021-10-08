Advertisement

Bigg Boss 15 is full of drama, fights, arguments and even breaking Bigg Boss property. While all the Junglewasis were nominated after Bigg Boss OTT’s Pratik Sehajpal cracked a glass panel, this time around he has broken a bathroom lock. What’s even worst, is that he did it while another contestant – a female at it – was bathing.

As per the recent promo shared by Colors, Pratik broke the lock while Vidhi Pandya was taking a bath. On hearing this, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and the others slammed him for his behaviour. Scroll down to check it out.

Advertisement

As per the latest Bigg Boss 15 promo, Pratik Sehajpal is getting aggressive by the minute as the junglewasis have taken his stuff. In a bid to get his hands on it again and show how pissed he is with the way the others are behaving, Pratik is seen breaking the latch of the washroom door of the garden area. What’s worst, is that female contestant Vidhi Pandya was taking bath inside at that moment.

After coming out of the washroom, she complains about it to Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali and others present there.

Vidhi Pandya is then seen confronting Pratik Sehajpal in the garden area by saying, “Why would you do this when someone is taking a bath?” Vidhi looked quite furious and Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash also blast Pratik saying that it is not fine to do something like this. She says, “It’s a scary feeling as a girl.”

Pratik in his defence said he doesn’t care if there’s someone inside the washroom or not. Pissed with his response, Karan Kundrra fires him and tells him not to do this with a girl. Take a look at the promo video here:

What are your views on Pratik Sehajpal’s behaviour in the Bigg Boss 15 house? Do you think he will be questioned about it by Salman Khan during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu Was Once Asked For Her Mobile Number By A Fan, Here’s How She Dealt With It

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube