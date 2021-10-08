Advertisement

Less than a week in, Bigg Boss 15 has seen more fights, arguments and drama than the 6 weeks of Bigg Boss OTT. In yesterday’s episode, viewers witnessed a massive fight break out between the Gharwasis – Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat after Karan Kundrra’s plan of divide and conquer was a success.

In case you missed this nail-biting and popcorn-munching episode, we bring you the highlights. Scroll down and real – and if you want, enjoy it with your breakfast instead of popcorn.

Advertisement

In last night’s Bigg Boss 15 episode, we saw the Junglewasis take the first step in playing making the life of the Gharwasis a sankat filled one. The new mastermind of the show- Karan Kundrra devised a plan to great trouble between the three OTT finalists Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat by ‘divide and conquer.’ The Junglewasis created a mess by stealing the trios luggage and other stuff given Pratik, Shamita and Nishant.

Following this, Karan Kundrra met Shamita Shetty and told her that if Pratik Sehajpal did anything, then he and his gang would harm and destroy her luggage. The Bigg boss 15 Junglewasis told her that she has to bear the brunt of Pratik’s actions and suffer. In order to safeguard her stuff, a huge argument broke between the Gharwasis and it ended with Shamita giving a map to them. Things further heated between Shamita, Nishant and Pratik as they not only lost a map but also things from their unity.

Post this major Bigg Boss 15 Week 1 fight, Shamita Shetty broke down as she was hurt by her housemate’s aka Pratik Sehajpal’s behaviour. However, when things worked in favour of the Junglewasis and they got the map, Karan Kundrra approached the actress and apologized for rude behaviour – including age-shamming her, and said that he realized that whatever he said in the spur of the moment was not right. While further interacting, the duo spoke and sorted out everything. Viewers also saw Karan revealed that he targeted her because he wanted to break Nishant and Pratik’s bond.

The episode also saw Shamita confining in the Kitani Mohabbat Hai actor that she is very hurt by Pratik’s actions as she has always supported him. She also stated that in the future she will never ally or support him.

What are your thoughts on the changing alliances in the Bigg Boss 15 house and Karan Kundrra as the show’s mastermind? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Kota Factory’s Ahsaas Channa Confesses Seeing A Downfall Due To A Short Break Despite Doing Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna & Other Biggies: “People Forgot Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube