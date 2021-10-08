Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has proved to be a game-changer for its entire cast. Even the news faces have made their place among the audience thanks to the show. One such is Palak Sidhwani, who has gained a huge fandom thanks to her beauty and acting chops.

It was when Nidhi Bhanushali quit the show in 2019, Palak took over Sonu’s character. Initially, she did face criticism and fans weren’t ready to accept her as Sonu. Eventually, with her different personality and cuteness, Palak gained love from viewers.

Advertisement

Palak Sidhwani once witnessed a craze for her among fans when she held a Q&A session on Instagram. She even uploaded the video of it along with her answers. One of her fans even went on to ask for her mobile number. Her reply was hilarious as she asked her fan, “Phone number leke kya PayTM karoge? (Will you PayTM by taking my mobile number?).”

Wasn’t that an epic reply? What do you think?

Meanwhile, in one of her interviews, Palak Sidhwani had revealed not being friends with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-actor Raj Anadkat.

Palak herself revealed that she isn’t in a friendship with Raj Anadkat. She spoke about it during her interview with Telly Chakkar. She further added that she connects well with Samay Shah (Gogi), Kush Shah (Goli) and Azhar Sheikh (Pinku). She stated of being professional with Raj on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

During the same talk, Palak Sidhwani said that there are so many people working for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and it’s not necessary to be friends with everyone.

Stay tuned for more Taarak Mehta stories.

Must Read: Rekha Once Recalled How Her School Friends Heckled Her When She Wished To Become A Star: “Apni Shaqal Dekhi Hai Aaine Mein?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube