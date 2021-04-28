Celebrities often get trolled on social media for no particular reason. Especially when you’re a young actor and trying to make it big on your own, the negativity on social media does get overwhelming sometimes. Similarly, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu once lashed out at trolls who tried to photoshop her pictures.

The 23-year-old actor plays the role of Sonu on the show and is one of the most loved characters.

Back in 2020, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress lashed out at trolls who tried to photoshop her pictures. Palak Sidhwani penned a long note on her Instagram story and warned the trolls to stop doing so or else she’ll have to take action against it.

Palak wrote, “To all you meme, faaltu hate spreading pages out there, first and last time I am warning you to stop using my pictures, stop photoshopping my pictures, stop writing bulls**t about me. Stop spreading hatred when there’s already so much going on in the world, if you don’t like me, don’t follow me, it’s as simple as that but you have no right to insult me or spread nonsense about me.”

Palak Sidhwani continued and wrote, “Don’t force me to take any such actions, which gonna harm your page or you. LOUD and CLEAR! ONCE and FOR ALL! STOP IT! Insaaniyat sikh lo yar, it’s high time!”

Take a look at her story here:

You go, girl! That’s one SAVAGE reply to all the haters.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms in the world and enjoys a massive fan following across the globe.

What are your thoughts on Palak Sidwani lashing out at trolls? Tell us in the comments below.

