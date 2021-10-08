Advertisement

Post Aryan Khan’s arrest in a cruise drug raid case, a lot of Bollywood celebrities are coming in support of Shah Rukh Khan and his 23-year-old son. After Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and Farah Khan, now actress Somy Ali has come in support of the star kid and has penned an open note on Instagram where she has confessed to smoking pot at the age of 15 along with late actress Divya Bharti.

SRK’s fans from across the world are praying for his son and a lot of A-list B-town celebs were also spotted visiting Mannat which happens to be the superstar’s residence in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Somy Ali penned a note for Aryan Khan on Instagram and wrote, “What kid has not experimented with drugs? Give me a big freaking break! And let this kid go home. Drugs, similar to prostitution, will never go away which is why both should be decriminalized. This is the epitome of a kid being a kid scenario. No one is a damn saint. I tried pot when I was 15 and then again with Divya Bharti during the shooting of Andolan. No regrets!”

Somy Ali continued and wrote, “The judicial system is using Aryan to prove a point as this child suffers for no damn reason. How about the judicial system focus on catching rapists and murderers instead?!”

The actress further wrote, “The US has been fighting a war on drugs since 1971 and yet they are easily accessible to anyone who desires to use them.”

Somy Ali concluded by writing, “My heart goes out to Shah Rukh and Gauri and my prayers are with them. Aryan, you have done nothing wrong and justice will be served, kiddo.”

That’s one emotional note, Somy.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan’s bail plea hearing will begin shortly, stay tuned for updates.

Must Read: Rahul Vaidya’s Old Video Goes Viral In Which He Praises Aryan Khan: “Congratulate Khan Saab & Gauri Ji For Raising Him Up So Well”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube