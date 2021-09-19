Advertisement

Mohsin Khan who is known for being a part of the Indian TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has recently responded to the rumors of him appearing in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss season 15.

As we all know, Bigg Boss OTT is finally over and has crowned Divya Agarwal as the winner of this reality show. Coming after her was Nishant Bhat who was the 1st runner-up and Shamita Shetty as the 2nd runner-up. Rajesh Bapat came in 4th on the show. It is also to be noted that Pratik Sehajpal decided to enter Bigg Boss 15 and removed himself from the Bigg Boss OTT winner race. With this, it is now confirmed that he will be the first entrance to Bigg Boss 15 that will air on October 2nd.

Advertisement

Salman Khan has already finished shooting the promos for Bigg Boss 15. It is also confirmed that the voice-over of actress Rekha will be heard in the promo as well. It is confirmed that this year’s Bigg Boss will have a jungle-based theme to it. Contestants will be going through a jungle first before they enter the main Bigg Boss 15 house.

Recently rumours have been going around stating that Mohsin Khan will be leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and coming to the Bigg Boss 15 house. It is said that the actor might be in the show and hence will leave his current daily soap in October. But Mohsin has a different story to say. On his recent Instagram story, the actor posted an image of himself saying, “All the rumours of me joining Bigg Boss are not true. Yaar I am too shy for it. Wishing everyone all the best and a blessed weekend ahead Inshallaah.”

For the unknown, the rumors of Mohsin entering Bigg Boss 15 began with the news that the actor might leave Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It was reported by a source close to TOI that said, the show would undergo a time skip and will show Mohsin as an old man, which was not acceptable to the actor. Still, there is no official statement from the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team and Mohsin about this event.

Recently the actor was seen having interactions with media outside the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While talking to the people Mohsin explained that there are a lot of plot twists that are yet to come on the show and he can’t reveal much. When asked if he was leaving the show, Mohsin replied saying that he cannot speak much about it.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Is Getting A Monstrous Amount To Host The Show & It’s Tentatively More Than Tiger Zinda Hai’s 339 Crores Collection

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube