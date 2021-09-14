Advertisement

Karan Johar-hosted Bigg Boss OTT is all set to get its final two this coming Saturday. While fans are super excited to know who is likely to enter the Bigg Boss 15, there are several who are super sad with Muskaan Jattana aka Moose’s eviction from the show this Sunday. Well, it’s not just us who’s sad with her having to leave the house, but even her connection (well ex-connection) Nishant Bhat was devastated.

During a recent, exclusive conversation with Koimoi, post her exit from the show, Muskaan got candid about many things. Right from her friendship with Nishant and Prateik Sehajpal to how she felt playing the game as an individual after 4 weeks of being a connection, read on to know all she had to say.

Advertisement

Talking about missing Nishant Bhat a lot since her exit from the Bigg Boss OTT house, Muskaan Jattana told us, “I think I’m missing Nishant the most. We spent a lot of time together, like har waqt. Woh nahana bhi jata toh main bahar khadi hoti thi, ki main wait karti tu aajana. Because I didn’t want to talk to anybody else. I wanted to talk to Nishant, I wanted to see his face. Ab ekdam se woh ho gaya hai (mere saam ne nahi hai) so thodi problem aayegi I think 2-3 din.”

Continuing further whether the changing equations – no connection being there in the Bigg Boss OTT house in week 5 – had changed her and Nishant Bhat’s relationship, Muskaan Jattana said, “I don’t think humare koi difference tha. I think jaise hum ek dusre ko advice pehle karte the baad mein bhi hum waise hi advice kar rahe the, even in (our) individual (game). And he told me nothing is going to change and it didn’t.”

She added, “Wohi muje daar tha ki agar change ho gaya then it will be a bit hard, but kuch nahi change hua. And I think we only felt better. I think I felt better as an individual and that’s when I could play and show that I’ve got the brains, just chill out, be patient, mai dhikha rahi hu. Isliye aacha tha individual (game).”

We also asked Muskaam about her friendships with Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal and with whom she would like to continue being friends and maybe get even closer to. Answering us, the recently evicted Bigg Boss OTT contestant said, “Both. There is no label on it. Label nahi tha koi. I give myself the freedom to just feel how I feel. So aisa nahi hai ki aisa feel karna hai toh iske saath jaake –it’s nothing like that. The three of us were really good friends and I’m hoping that the three of us can continue being really good friends outside also.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such exclusive, news and updates.

Must Read: FIR Season 2 Finally On The Cards? Kavita Kaushik Says “Talks Have Happened…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube