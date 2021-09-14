Advertisement

If the recent reports are to be believed, Sidharth Shukla’s mother has been the biggest support system for Shehnaaz Gill as she’s coping up with the loss of her rumoured boyfriend and best friend. Reportedly, Rita Shukla wants Sana to resume work as she fears that she might get into depression post the untimely demise of Sid. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sana is having a hard time eating and sleeping ever since Sid passed away and the late actor’s mother is taking care of the actress.

A source close to Bollywood Life revealed Shehnaaz Gill’s state post the sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla and said, “There is no coping to this loss and Shehnaaz will be in mourning for some time. Sadly, she isn’t sleeping well, not eating enough, and is barely speaking to anyone. She cannot be left alone in this condition and Sidharth’s mother has been strong for her, and not leaving her side at all during this testing phase.”

The source continued and said, “Shenaaz has been in a state of shock and totally broken. But Sidharth’s mother Rita aunty has been her rock of Gibraltar. She has been strong herself and has been helping Shenaaz to mourn and move on. She also feels that the best way for Shehnaaz to come out of this loss will be to immerse herself in work and therefore she has been counselling her to get back to work soon, start meeting friends and lead a normal life.”

Sid’s mother Rita wants Shehnaaz to not keep mourning the loss of her son and get into depression. She feels that it’s necessary for Sana to keep herself busy and occupied with work.

May God give Shehnaaz Gill the strength to move forward in life.

