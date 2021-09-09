Advertisement

Model-turned actress Alankrita Sahai, who was seen in Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer ‘Namaste England’, was robbed at knifepoint at her residence in Chandigarh. Reports claim that she was robbed of Rs. 6.5 lakh. Scroll down to know more.

As per reports, the actress was held hostage at her rented accommodation in Sector-27 in Chandigarh. One of the thieves who entered her house took her ATM card and withdrew ₹50,000 while the others kept a watch on her. She suspects that one of the thieves to be the same person who delivered furniture to her rented accommodation on Sunday.

Advertisement

According to Indian Express, three masked persons entered her residence on Tuesday afternoon around 12.30 pm. They took Alankrita Sahai hostage and one of them took her ATM card and returned withdrawing the aforementioned sum while the other two kept a watch on her. When she shouted for help, the robbers escaped through the balcony.

Alankrita hid in the washroom and locked herself in during this time. She alleged that one of the thieves was a deliveryman from a store where she had purchased furniture items a few days back from Kharar. They delivered it on the weekend. At that time, the actress even had a verbal argument with one of the people who came to deliver the furniture.

The report also revealed that the robbers were caught on the CCTV camera that is installed in the neighborhood. Senior police officers were seen rushing to her residence as well. Ketan Bansal, DSP (east) Gurmukh Singh, SHO PS-26, Inspector Jasbir Singh, crime branch Inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon were among the police officers who rushed to the spot.

Bansal said, “The victim belongs to the film industry. She was alone in the house. The entry door was opened. The robbers forcibly entered and robbed the victim at knifepoint. We have registered a case and have important leads.”

Alankrita was last seen in Namaste England along with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut’s Parents Are Sure She’s Bagging Her 5th National Award For Thalaivii; Congratulate Her In Advance!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube