Namaste England Box Office Collections: Crashes Totally On Monday!

Namaste England has crashed totally on Monday. That said it is an understatement in itself since the four days extended weekend too was nothing short of a crash itself. Still, for a biggie like this to see such decline in numbers on the very first weekday is pretty much a testimony to the fact that audiences are heartless when it comes to rejecting a film.

This can pretty much be seen from the fact that the Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer managed to garner mere 0.60 crore* on Monday. These are the kind of numbers which are unacceptable even for small films and here, we are talking about a multi-crore budget film. The total stands at 7.15 crore* currently and one wonders whether the footfalls generated so far would even manage to take the film towards a double digit score lifetime.

Arjun and Parineeti would next be seen together on Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar. That is a Yash Raj production which is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. It should be a different ballgame altogether and one waits to see how that turns out to be at the Box Office. Meanwhile, even though a lot is being said about the commercial viability of the two actors, none of that should matter really since both have a good lineup ahead and one solid hit should change their fortune.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources